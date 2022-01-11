CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MoCo health expert gives perspective on quarantine periods | DC's limited health emergency helps hospitals | Arlington schools update isolation guidelines | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Education News » Snow days running low…

Snow days running low for 2 Va. school districts

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 3:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Just 11 days into the new year, and less than a month since the official start of winter, one Northern Virginia school district is close to running out of designated snow days. Another has run out entirely.

Arlington Public Schools — whose current calendar allows for six snow days for elementary students and seven snow days for middle and high schoolers — has already used five snow days.

Once those days are used up, the school system will switch to virtual learning on any additional days that the weather disrupts in-person learning this school year, and the superintendent has told members of the school board that the academic calendar might need to be adjusted as well.

The situation is a bit more advanced nearby. Fairfax County Public Schools — which had allowed for five snow days — has used them all up. Any further inclement weather will mean virtual learning.

“However we will always have to take into consideration the conditions in our area, such as massive power outages, that might impact students’ abilities to learn at home and staff’s ability to deliver that instruction,” the school district said in a statement last week.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Nominee for DHS intel office pledges to take on longstanding morale issues

Pentagon says full-year CR would cut its 2022 spending by more than $20B

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, 'self-sustaining' operating model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up