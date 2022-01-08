Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 77, Lee High 25
Amherst County 64, Liberty Christian 44
Bishop McNamara, Md. 64, Paul VI Catholic High School 61
Catholic High School of Va Beach 71, Roanoke Catholic 47
Church Hill Academy 50, Lancaster 38
East Rockingham 81, Floyd County 77, OT
Fairfax Christian 72, McKinley, D.C. 70
Franklin County 50, Magna Vista 36
Hampton 75, John Champe 52
J.I. Burton 48, Rye Cove 46
Kecoughtan 69, Indian River 43
Lord Botetourt 53, Radford 51
Moravian Prep, N.C. 74, Va. Episcopal 54
Oak Hill Academy 99, Bishop Walsh, Md. 68
Oscar Smith 68, Edison 53
Rappahannock County 59, Clarke County 37
Ridgeview 56, John Battle 54
Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 65, Episcopal 52
Steward School 64, Seton School 43
Stone Bridge 70, South Lakes 69
Stuarts Draft 58, Waynesboro 38
Veritas Collegiate Academy 73, Christ Chapel Academy 67
William Monroe 51, Turner Ashby 35
Woodberry Forest 59, Richmond Christian 58
VA Preps Classic=
Douglas Freeman 58, Great Bridge 51
Hayfield 84, Landstown 72
Peninsula Catholic 64, Hargrave Military 59
