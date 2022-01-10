CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. declares state of emergency | DC to offer some students weekly rapid COVID tests | Home tests to be covered by insurers | Latest DC-area cases
Delaware governor mandates masks in indoor settings

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 3:06 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney is ordering Delawareans to wear masks in indoor business settings and extending a mask requirement for schools and child care facilities. Carney on Monday signed a revision to a previously issued State of Emergency declaration that will requiring Delawareans to wear masks in grocery stores, convenience stores, gyms, restaurants, malls and other indoor settings. The mandate takes effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Carney also said that indoor mask requirements in K-12 public and private schools and child care facilities will be extended. The school mask requirment had been set to expire in early February.

