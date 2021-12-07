Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 93, Goochland 44
Banner Christian 59, Isle of Wight Academy 53
Bethel 58, Phoebus 40
Blue Ridge School 60, St. Annes-Belfield 53
Carroll County 57, Fort Chiswell 48
Catholic High School of Va Beach 58, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 14
Cave Spring 67, William Byrd 41
Central – Wise 71, Jenkins, Ky. 42
Churchland 74, Norcom 37
Collegiate-Richmond 62, Christchurch 35
Deep Creek 69, Great Bridge 48
Deep Run 64, Louisa 36
Douglas Freeman 57, Glen Allen 44
Eastern View 60, Riverbend 46
Eastside 58, Grundy 34
Falls Church 63, Oakton 31
Fluvanna 61, Chancellor 47
Forest Park 57, Osbourn Park 47
Fork Union Prep 61, Church Hill Academy 50, 2OT
Franklin County 73, Hidden Valley 57
Glenvar 81, Covington 49
Grassfield 75, Lakeland 48
Greenbrier Christian 51, Gateway Christian 40
Hayfield 83, Alexandria City 58
Henrico 59, Hanover 49
Hopewell 78, Matoaca 40
Kecoughtan 84, Gloucester 17
Kellam 62, First Colonial 61
Landstown 76, Bayside 66
Marion 77, Rural Retreat 54
Martinsville 69, Dan River 50
Maury 63, Granby 25
Meadowbrook 79, Prince George 75
Menchville 72, Hampton 67
Miller School 100, Hargrave Military 89
Nansemond-Suffolk 88, Williamsburg Christian Academy 32
Nelson County 44, Buffalo Gap 41
Northside 86, Salem 34
Norview 57, Manor High School 50
Orange County 49, Madison County 41
Oscar Smith 57, Nansemond River 42
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Harrisonburg 43
Patriot 65, C.D. Hylton 58
Paul VI Catholic High School 92, Northern – Cal, Md. 46
Phelps, Ky. 60, Hurley 51
Princess Anne 78, Ocean Lakes 48
Princeton, W.Va. 53, Tazewell 20
Pulaski County 69, Floyd County 62
Regents 68, Ridgeview Christian 43
Roanoke Catholic 68, North Cross 56
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 49
Rye Cove 86, Lee High 52
South County 63, Washington-Lee 55
South Lakes 60, West Potomac 57
Spring Mills, W.Va. 56, Millbrook 49
Sullivan East, Tenn. 68, Gate City 51
Tallwood 75, Frank Cox 39
Varina 76, Patrick Henry-Ashland 40
William Monroe 73, Luray 43
Woodside 77, Heritage-Newport News 35
