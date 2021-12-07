Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 93, Goochland 44 Banner Christian 59, Isle of Wight Academy 53 Bethel 58, Phoebus 40 Blue…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 93, Goochland 44

Banner Christian 59, Isle of Wight Academy 53

Bethel 58, Phoebus 40

Blue Ridge School 60, St. Annes-Belfield 53

Carroll County 57, Fort Chiswell 48

Catholic High School of Va Beach 58, Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 14

Cave Spring 67, William Byrd 41

Central – Wise 71, Jenkins, Ky. 42

Churchland 74, Norcom 37

Collegiate-Richmond 62, Christchurch 35

Deep Creek 69, Great Bridge 48

Deep Run 64, Louisa 36

Douglas Freeman 57, Glen Allen 44

Eastern View 60, Riverbend 46

Eastside 58, Grundy 34

Falls Church 63, Oakton 31

Fluvanna 61, Chancellor 47

Forest Park 57, Osbourn Park 47

Fork Union Prep 61, Church Hill Academy 50, 2OT

Franklin County 73, Hidden Valley 57

Glenvar 81, Covington 49

Grassfield 75, Lakeland 48

Greenbrier Christian 51, Gateway Christian 40

Hayfield 83, Alexandria City 58

Henrico 59, Hanover 49

Hopewell 78, Matoaca 40

Kecoughtan 84, Gloucester 17

Kellam 62, First Colonial 61

Landstown 76, Bayside 66

Marion 77, Rural Retreat 54

Martinsville 69, Dan River 50

Maury 63, Granby 25

Meadowbrook 79, Prince George 75

Menchville 72, Hampton 67

Miller School 100, Hargrave Military 89

Nansemond-Suffolk 88, Williamsburg Christian Academy 32

Nelson County 44, Buffalo Gap 41

Northside 86, Salem 34

Norview 57, Manor High School 50

Orange County 49, Madison County 41

Oscar Smith 57, Nansemond River 42

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Harrisonburg 43

Patriot 65, C.D. Hylton 58

Paul VI Catholic High School 92, Northern – Cal, Md. 46

Phelps, Ky. 60, Hurley 51

Princess Anne 78, Ocean Lakes 48

Princeton, W.Va. 53, Tazewell 20

Pulaski County 69, Floyd County 62

Regents 68, Ridgeview Christian 43

Roanoke Catholic 68, North Cross 56

Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 49

Rye Cove 86, Lee High 52

South County 63, Washington-Lee 55

South Lakes 60, West Potomac 57

Spring Mills, W.Va. 56, Millbrook 49

Sullivan East, Tenn. 68, Gate City 51

Tallwood 75, Frank Cox 39

Varina 76, Patrick Henry-Ashland 40

William Monroe 73, Luray 43

Woodside 77, Heritage-Newport News 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.