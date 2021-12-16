Police: Va. teen charged in fatal shooting outside high school

Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old high school student following a shooting that killed a 17-year-old outside a school in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Virginia say they’ve arrested an 18-year-old high school student following a shooting that killed a 17-year-old outside a school in Newport News.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Demari Batten was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

The teen who died was identified as Justice Dunham. Police said that the teenagers attended a high school basketball game on Tuesday night. The teens exchanged “gestures” in the gym before an altercation in the parking lot. Police said Dunham went to the vehicle he had arrived in.

He said Batten then approached Dunam. An altercation occurred and a gun was fired. The high school was also hosting a musical performance that night. Police estimated there were about 1,100 people at the school.

