Marymount University to start spring semester virtually

Marymount University students will begin their spring semester classes virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, the school announced Wednesday.

The school will readopt a remote learning format for the first two weeks of the spring 2022 semester “in order to reduce the potential spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on campus,” the school said in a statement.

This change comes as COVID-19 cases soar in the region and nationwide.

University President Irma Becerra said students will still be able to move back into on-campus housing on Jan. 8 as previously planned.

The school is also requiring students and faculty who will be on campus during the upcoming semester to get booster vaccines by Jan. 18 or within two weeks of booster eligibility. Students and faculty will also have to submit a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of returning to campus.

Marymount University will also continue to enforce its indoor mask mandate policy.