CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Education News » 3 finalists selected for…

3 finalists selected for next president of Framingham State

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 11:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Three candidates to become the next president of Framingham State University in Massachusetts will tour the campus in the coming days.

The MetroWest Daily News reports the school announced the three finalists Wednesday. The finalists are Roxanne M. Gonzales-Walker of New Mexico Highlands University; Allia L. Carter of Virginia Union University; and Nancy S. Niemi of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Current President F. Javier Cevallos said in March he would retire in August. A search for his replacement has been going on since July. A search committee considered 80 applications and selected 12 candidates to interview.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up