U.Md. initiative targets diversity gap among leaders in academia

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Researchers at three universities in Maryland will study why there are so few women and people of color in leadership roles at universities. They’re also hoping to bring more diversity to those top jobs.

The Washington Post reports that the research will be conducted by faculty from the University of Maryland in College Park, the University of Maryland Baltimore County and Morgan State University.

The researchers are getting the support of a $3 million grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Phillip Brian Harper, the foundation’s program director for higher learning, noted that each of the three schools has a Black president.

American universities have been growing more diverse. But the people in charge have remained overwhelmingly White and male.

