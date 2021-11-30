CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Mold closes VCU dorm, displacing more than 400 students

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 8:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — Hundreds of Virginia Commonwealth University students have been displaced after elevated levels of mold were found in a freshman dormitory.

News outlets report that VCU announced last week that Johnson Hall will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

The move is displacing 414 students.

They can cancel their housing contracts or be relocated by the university.

After students reported concerns about humidity, moisture and mold in the 106-year-old building in September, a contractor found elevated levels of mold in a small percentage of rooms and affected students were relocated.

But in early November, further testing found elevated spore counts in 18% of the 228 spaces tested.

