Report: STEM degrees among the ‘most valuable’ for graduates

A new ranking list from Bankrate.com finds architectural engineering to be the "most valuable" major, while visual and performing arts is the "least valuable."

Is your college major considered a “valuable” investment?

A new ranking list from Bankrate.com finds architectural engineering to be the “most valuable” major, while visual and performing arts is the “least valuable.”

The study compared 159 majors and ranked them based on median annual income, unemployment rate and career paths that do not demand schooling beyond a bachelor’s degree.

According to Bankrate.com’s findings, architectural engineering majors earn a media salary of $90,000 and have an unemployment rate of 1.3%. Visual and performing arts graduates earn a median salary of $35,000 and have a 3.6% unemployment.

STEM degrees all ranked high on the list, according to Bankrate.com, with construction services, computer engineering, aerospace engineering and transportation sciences and technologies placing in the top 5.