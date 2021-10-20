Police: Teen arrested after gun found at Dover school

DOVER, Del. — Officials say a 16-year-old Dover High School student was arrested after police discovered he had a gun…

News outlets report that when a school resource officer learned that a student may have a gun on campus, police and school officials said the school was placed on lockdown so the student could be found.

Within 10 minutes, police say the student was taken into custody and the lockdown was lifted.

When the 16-year-old boy was taken into custody, police say they found a gun, but noted that they didn’t find evidence that he planned or made threats to use the gun.

Police say the student would be charged with multiple offenses relating to possession of the gun.

