Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Education News » Northwestern names UW-Madison chancellor…

Northwestern names UW-Madison chancellor as next president

The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Chancellor Rebecca Blank is leaving the University of Wisconsin-Madison to become the first female president of Northwestern University, the school in Evanston, Illinois, announced Monday.

Blank will succeed Morton Schapiro as its 17th president next summer, the school said in a news release.

Blank, an internationally known economist who served as deputy secretary and acting Secretary of Commerce during the Obama administration, has been chancellor at Wisconsin since 2013.

In the release, Northwestern credited her with “elevating the university’s world class faculty and placing the university on firm financial footing through a combination of private fundraising and innovative strategies.”

Coming to Northwestern is a homecoming of sorts for Blank.

“I served on the Northwestern faculty and was married in Chicago,” she said in a statement. “My daughter was born at Evanston Hospital and returned 18 years later to attend Northwestern as a student.”

Blank also had warm words for the school and the city that she is leaving, calling her time there an “honor and a privilege.”

“It as always my goal to leave this university stronger than when I came and I believe that together we have achieved that,” she said.

Blank won praise from Wisconsin as well.

“The University of Wisconsin is one of the finest universities in the world, and Chancellor Blank’s tenacious advocacy and strong leadership have helped build on that legacy during her tenure,” interim UW System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is searching for a new chancellor as well as a new UW System president.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Ray Odierno, former Army chief of staff, dies of cancer at 67

September retirement claims steady but not moving any faster

After underreporting billions, VA will launch new initiative to review EHR's costs

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up