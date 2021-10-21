Johns Hopkins University institutes mandatory flu shot policy

Proof of vaccination against seasonal influenza will be required to work or attend classes with Johns Hopkins University on any of its Baltimore or D.C. area campuses.

The institution’s website states the policy was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the interest of ensuring the safety of the school community and surrounding communities.

“Having as many students, faculty, and staff as possible vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu, in conjunction with other health and hygiene policies, is vital to the safety of our community,” the university website states.

Last year, when there was concern about potential consequences from a one-two-punch of possible flu outbreaks combined with the pandemic, the University of California system announced a flu vaccination requirement for all its campuses.

This year, other schools, such as the University of Miami are joining Johns Hopkins in following suit.

American University told WTOP they are making extensive efforts to encourage students and staff to get the flu shot this year. They have set up several flu shot clinics on campus in order to make it easier to get the vaccine.

Anyone in the Johns Hopkins Community who is requesting a religious or medical exception to receiving the flu vaccine will need to submit the request by Nov. 9; it could take a few weeks to process.

Nov 19. is the deadline for everyone to submit either the exemption or proof of vaccination.

Not on campus? Don’t worry about it.

“Note that the mandate outlined in this message does not apply to JHU employees who are 100% remote — that is, those who never visit any Johns Hopkins facility or conduct business in any public setting on Johns Hopkins’ behalf,” the website states.

The George Washington University in D.C. is among area colleges offering free flu vaccinations to people on campus.

“While the university is not requiring students, faculty and staff to get the flu vaccine this semester, the university is following the CDC guidance that strongly encourages individuals to get a flu vaccine every season to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications,” GW’s

website states.

WTOP asked and is awaiting response from a number of area universities about whether they’re considering a flu vaccine mandate.