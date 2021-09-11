Saturday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-23, 25-19, 25-11 Archbishop Bergan Tournament= Championship= Mead def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-16, 25-13…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bayard def. Sioux County, 25-23, 25-19, 25-11

Archbishop Bergan Tournament=

Championship=

Mead def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-16, 25-13

Gold Pool=

Mead def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-15, 25-21

Mead def. Boys Town, 25-7, 25-8

Green Pool=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-5, 25-7

Bellevue East Invitational=

Bellevue East def. Omaha Northwest, 25-23, 25-16

Bellevue West def. Fremont, 25-18, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14

Columbus def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-11

Fremont def. Lincoln High, 25-21, 25-15

Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-22, 25-18

Lincoln High def. Omaha Burke, 25-20, 25-18

Norfolk def. Omaha Central, 31-29, 25-12

Omaha Central def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-11

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-4, 25-15

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha South, 25-20, 25-13

Omaha South def. Omaha North, 25-19, 25-16

Bishop Neumann Tournament=

Battle Creek def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-17, 25-18

York def. Bishop Neumann, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22

Championship=

Bennington def. Battle Creek, 25-20, 25-18

Semifinal=

Battle Creek def. Beatrice, 25-20, 25-12

Bennington def. York, 25-19, 25-17

Third Place=

York def. Beatrice, 25-9, 25-18

Boone Central Invitational=

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-10, 25-7

Crofton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-14

Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central, 24-26, 25-9, 25-13

Stanton def. Ord, 25-13, 20-25, 25-18

Championship=

Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-12, 25-23

Consolation=

Ord def. Central City, 25-14, 25-13

Tekamah-Herman def. Boone Central, 25-15, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Ord def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 25-14, 26-24

Semifinal=

Columbus Lakeview def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-17

Oakland-Craig def. Crofton, 25-13, 25-21

Seventh Place=

Boone Central def. Central City, 25-19, 25-13

Third Place=

Crofton def. Stanton, 25-22, 25-19

Bridgeport Tournament=

Bridgeport def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-13

Bridgeport def. Mitchell, 25-23, 28-30, 25-20

Bridgeport def. Potter-Dix, 25-20, 25-13

Mitchell def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-5

Mitchell def. Potter-Dix, 25-12, 25-16

Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-10, 25-17

Cozad Tournament=

Gothenburg def. Centura, 22-25, 25-19, 25-13

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Cozad, 25-15, 25-5

Semifinal=

Ogallala def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 25-17, 25-16

Creighton Tournament=

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-16, 25-11

Summerland def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 25-11

West Holt def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-20, 25-14

Elm Creek Invitational=

Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-16, 25-15

Elm Creek def. Wood River, 25-18, 25-18

Hershey def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-23, 25-22

Pleasanton def. Sutherland, 25-16, 27-25

Championship=

Hershey def. Pleasanton, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22

Consolation=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Southern Valley, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20

Semifinal=

Hershey def. Amherst, 25-23, 25-18

Pleasanton def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-15

Third Place=

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-14

Friend Tournament=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Meridian, 29-27, 26-24

Kenesaw def. Exeter/Milligan, 27-25, 25-14

Lawrence-Nelson def. Sutton, 23-25, 25-15, 25-8

Championship=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Sutton, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22

Consolation=

Lawrence-Nelson def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-19, 25-13

Fifth Place=

Meridian def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-21, 25-19

Semifinal=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Friend, 25-6, 25-7

Sutton def. Kenesaw, 25-13, 26-24

Third Place=

Kenesaw def. Friend, 25-12, 25-11

Garden County Tournament=

Garden County def. Leyton, 25-16, 25-18

Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-18, 25-21

South Platte def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-18

South Platte def. Garden County, 25-18, 26-24

South Platte def. Leyton, 2-1

Gordon-Rushville Triangular=

Gordon/Rushville def. Crawford, 25-20, 27-25

Gordon/Rushville def. Hay Springs, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17

Hay Springs def. Crawford, 26-24, 25-16

Hitchcock County Tournament=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Axtell, 28-26, 25-15

Pool A=

Alma def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-9

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Alma, 25-23, 25-22

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Hitchcock County, 25-14, 25-12

Pool B=

Axtell def. Arapahoe, 25-23, 25-15

Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-17, 25-10

Howells-Dodge Tournament=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Shelby/Rising City, 26-24, 25-17

Elkhorn Valley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-13

Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-8, 25-10

Howells/Dodge def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-14, 25-20

Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-13

HTRS Tournament=

Championship=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-18, 25-22

Fifth Place=

Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 16-25, 26-24

Pool A=

Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-17

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-17, 25-15

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-18, 25-14

Pool B=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-15, 25-15

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-7, 25-13

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Pawnee City, 26-24, 25-19

Third Place=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Southern, 25-14, 26-24

Kearney Tournament=

Grand Island Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-22, 14-25, 25-23

Grand Island def. North Platte, 25-19, 25-21

Gretna def. Grand Island Northwest, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19

Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-17, 25-14

Gretna def. Kearney, 25-12, 25-14

Gretna def. North Platte, 25-14, 25-9

Kearney def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-19, 25-21

Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-23, 25-14

Kearney def. North Platte, 25-4, 25-20

North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-14, 25-9

Loomis Tournament=

Franklin def. Hi-Line, 25-12, 25-19

Loomis def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-11

Shelton def. Bertrand, 25-17, 25-8

Silver Lake def. Hampton, 25-15, 25-18

Championship=

Shelton def. Loomis, 25-22, 25-16

Consolation=

Bertrand def. Hampton, 25-18, 25-15

Hi-Line def. Maxwell, 25-10, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 15-25, 26-24, 25-18

Semifinal=

Loomis def. Franklin, 26-24, 25-13

Shelton def. Silver Lake, 25-16, 25-14

Seventh Place=

Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21

Third Place=

Silver Lake def. Franklin, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17

Malcolm Tournament=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Centennial, 25-18, 25-21

Columbus Scotus def. Fairbury, 25-17, 25-16

Columbus Scotus def. Louisville, 25-7, 25-19

Elmwood-Murdock def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-16, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Milford, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23

Fairbury def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-8

Fairbury def. Louisville, 25-22, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Columbus Scotus, 25-8, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Fairbury, 25-7, 25-3

Lincoln Lutheran def. Fort Calhoun, 25-8, 25-5

Louisville def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-14

Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-8, 25-7

Malcolm def. Milford, 25-21, 25-23

Championship=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-13, 26-24

Fifth Place=

Milford def. Fairbury, 28-26, 27-25

Ninth Place=

Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-11, 25-7

Seventh Place=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Louisville, 25-17, 17-25, 25-19

Third Place=

Columbus Scotus def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 27-29, 26-24

McCool Junction Tournament=

Pool B=

High Plains Community def. McCool Junction, 25-15, 25-9

McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 26-24, 26-24

Millard North Tournament=

Elkhorn North def. Millard West, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16

Elkhorn South def. Elkhorn North, 25-16, 25-18

Elkhorn South def. Millard North, 25-22, 25-15

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-16

Millard West def. Elkhorn South, 25-21, 25-23

Millard West def. Millard North, 25-21, 25-22

Millard West def. Millard South, 29-27, 25-18

Norris Tournament=

Championship=

Seward def. Norris, 25-17, 25-10

Pool A=

Norris def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-11

Norris def. Platteview, 25-9, 25-14

Platteview def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 25-11

Pool B=

Crete def. Blair, 26-24, 25-23

Crete def. Ralston, 26-24, 25-17

Ralston def. Blair, 25-9, 18-25, 25-20

Seward def. Blair, 25-21, 25-21

Seward def. Crete, 25-17, 25-14

Seward def. Ralston, 25-23, 25-13

Third Place=

Platteview def. Blair, 25-12, 26-24

North Bend Central Tournament=

Championship=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Wayne, 25-14, 25-20

Pool A=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Freeman, 25-8, 25-10

Grand Island Central Catholic def. North Bend Central, 20-25, 25-14, 25-14

Pool B=

Wayne def. Aquinas, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22

Wayne def. Lexington, 25-14, 25-17

Parkview Christian Triangular=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-21, 25-18

Parkview Christian def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-20, 25-8

Sandy Creek Invitational=

Championship=

Superior def. Ravenna, 25-13, 25-16

Fifth Place=

Arcadia-Loup City def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 22-25, 25-15

Pool A=

Ravenna def. Fillmore Central, 25-15

Ravenna def. Sandy Creek, 25-18, 25-17

Sandy Creek def. Fillmore Central, 25-7, 25-21

Pool B=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-6

Superior def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-13, 25-9

Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-20, 25-19

Third Place=

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Sandy Creek, 25-13, 25-9

Seven Valleys Tournament=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-18

Sandhills/Thedford def. Brady, 25-19, 25-22

South Loup def. Medicine Valley, 23-25, 25-11, 25-18

Twin Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21

Championship=

South Loup def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-23, 27-29, 25-20

Consolation=

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-20

Medicine Valley def. Brady, 25-23, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 25-16, 28-26

Semifinal=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 25-18

South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 23-25, 25-18, 25-8

Third Place=

Twin Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-19, 25-13

Wakefield Invitational=

Championship Bracket=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-14, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 28-26, 21-25, 25-15

Consolation Bracket=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 20-25, 25-15

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-14, 25-13

Ponca def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-23, 25-20

Pool A=

Lutheran High Northeast def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-11, 25-11

Pool B=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-17, 25-18

