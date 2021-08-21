University of Delaware students can pursue claims over campus shutdown

A federal judge has ruled that University of Delaware students can pursue claims over the COVID-19 campus shutdown.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that current and former students of the University of Delaware can pursue claims that the school breached contractual obligations and unjustly enriched itself by halting in-person classes and shutting down the campus last spring because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The judge ruled Friday that the students have plausibly alleged that the school promised them in-person classes, activities and services.

He noted that promises need not be expressly stated to be enforceable. The judge also said that even if the university was justified in breaking any such promise because of COVID-19, it may have to return any money it may have saved when it went online.

