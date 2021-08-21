CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Education News » University of Delaware students…

University of Delaware students can pursue claims over campus shutdown

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 8:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that current and former students of the University of Delaware can pursue claims that the school breached contractual obligations and unjustly enriched itself by halting in-person classes and shutting down the campus last spring because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The judge ruled Friday that the students have plausibly alleged that the school promised them in-person classes, activities and services.

He noted that promises need not be expressly stated to be enforceable. The judge also said that even if the university was justified in breaking any such promise because of COVID-19, it may have to return any money it may have saved when it went online.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up