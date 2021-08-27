CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Liberty University announces quarantine amid COVID-19 spike

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 10:16 AM

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty University announced a temporary campus-wide quarantine Thursday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The quarantine is set to begin Monday and last until Sept. 10.

The university’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed 159 known active cases among students, faculty and staff as of Wednesday.

As the fall semester began this week, the university, which doesn’t require vaccination, lifted building capacity restrictions and distancing and masking requirements.

The protocol changed late Thursday with the announcement of the campus-wide quarantine, moving classes online and suspending large indoor gatherings.

The university will encourage masking and social distancing and host vaccine clinics on campus, but it didn’t indicate it would mandate those measures.

