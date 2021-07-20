Partnership to bring rapid coronavirus testing to Del. schools

Delaware health officials announced a $15 million partnership Monday with Quidel Corporation, which has already started at five pilot schools for summer school students and staff.

News outlets report that health officials announced a $15 million partnership Monday with Quidel Corporation, which has already started at five pilot schools for summer school students and staff.

The health diagnostic products manufacturer can expand to all 350 of the state’s K-12 public, private and charter schools in the fall. Officials say the tests will provide results in as little as 10 minutes and be reported back to families within 24 hours.

Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the highest priority is getting all children back to school.

