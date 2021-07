CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells CBS News she won’t accept U. of North Carolina job…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones tells CBS News she won’t accept U. of North Carolina job after tenure fight.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.