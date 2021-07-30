2021 NBA Draft Early Entries Fared

|Thursday
|Collegiate
Santi Aldama, Loyola (Md.), 6-11, Sophomore, Memphis (from Utah), first-(30).
Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Jonah Antonio, Wake Forest, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga, 6-5, Junior, not selected.
Jonathan Baehre, Clemson, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Mitch Ballock, Creighton, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Dalano Banton, Nebraska, 6-9, Sophomore, Toronto, second-(46).
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 6-9, Freshman, Toronto, first-(4).
Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky, 6-11, Junior, Philadelphia, second-(53).
Troy Baxter Jr., Morgan State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Illinois, 6-9, Junior, not selected.
Chudier Bile, Georgetown, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Jahvon Blair, Georgetown, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Issac Bonton, Washington State, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky, 6-7, Freshman, New Orleans (from Memphis), second-(51).
James Bouknight, Connecticut, 6-5, Sophomore, Charlotte, first-(11).
Pedro Bradshaw, Bellarmine, 6-7, Junior, not selected.
Chaundee Brown, Michigan, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Greg Brown III, Texas, 6-9, Freshman, New Orleans, second-(43).
Marcus Burk, IUPUI, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Jordan Burns, Colgate, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Jared Butler, Baylor, 6-3, Junior, Memphis (from New Orleans), second-(40).
Manny Camper, Siena, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Nahziah Carter, Washington, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
D.J. Carton, Marquette, 6-2, Sophomore, not selected.
Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected.
Arinze Chidom, UC-Riverside, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Josh Christopher, Arizona State, 6-5, Freshman, Houston (from Milwaukee), first-(24).
Matt Coleman III, Texas, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Sharife Cooper, Auburn, 6-1, Freshman, Atlanta, second-(48).
Trevion Crews, Bethel (Ind.), 6-0, Senior, not selected.
TJ Crockett, Lindenwood (Mo.), 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Derek Culver, West Virginia, 6-10, Junior, not selected.
Sam Cunliffe, Evansville, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, 6-8, Freshman, Detroit, first-(1).
Ryan Daly, St. Josephs, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Univ. of Providence (MT), 6-6, Senior
Oscar da Silva, Stanford, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Cartier Diarra, Virginia Tech, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Marek Dolezaj, Syracuse, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, 6-5, Junior, Chicago, second-(38).
Chris Duarte, Oregon, 6-6, Senior, Indiana, first-(13).
Ian DuBose, Wake Forest, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
David Duke Jr., Providence, 6-5, Junior, not selected.
Juwan Durham, Notre Dame, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Tahj Eaddy, USC, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Nojel Eastern, Howard, 6-7, Junior, not selected.
Kessler Edwards, Pepperdine, 6-8, Junior, Brooklyn, second-(44).
Lydell Elmore, High Point, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Romeao Ferguson, Lipscomb, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
LJ Figueroa, Oregon, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Aleem Ford, Wisconsin, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Blake Francis, Richmond, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Hasahn French, Saint Louis, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
D.J. Funderburk, N.C. State, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Ty Gadsden, UNCW, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Gorjok Gak, California Baptist, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Marcus Garrett, Kansas, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Luka Garza, Iowa, 6-11, Senior, Detroit, second-(52).
Samson George, Central Arkansas, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Asante Gist, Iona, 5-11, Senior, not selected.
Terrell Gomez, San Diego State, 5-8, Senior, not selected.
Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Justin Gorham, Houston, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Elyjah Goss, IUPUI, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Jayvon Graves, Buffalo, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 6-8, Junior, Brooklyn, second-(59).
Quade Green, Washington, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 6-5, Junior, not selected.
Quentin Grimes, Houston, 6-5, Junior, New York (from LA Clippers), first-(25).
Dou Gueye, Louisiana, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Matt Haarms, BYU, 7-3, Senior, not selected.
Javion Hamlet, North Texas, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Deion Hammond, Monmouth, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Amauri Hardy, Oregon, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Romio Harvey, Harding University (AR), 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Aaron Henry, Michigan State, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Kashaun Hicks, Norfolk State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Taveion Hollingsworth, Western Kentucky, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Jay Huff, Virginia, 7-1, Senior, not selected.
Anthony Hughes Jr., Millsaps College (Miss.), 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Feron Hunt, SMU, 6-8, Junior, not selected.
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 6-9, Sophomore, not selected.
NahShon Hyland, VCU, 6-3, Sophomore, Denver, first-(26).
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky, 6-10, Freshman, not selected.
Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Loren Cristian Jackson, Akron, 5-8, Senior, not selected.
Casdon Jardine, Hawaii, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
DeJon Jarreau, Houston, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Tristan Jarrett, Jackson State, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Justin Jaworski, Lafayette, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Damien Jefferson, Creighton, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Bryson Johnson, Univ. of The Ozarks (Ark.) 5-11, Senior, not selected.
David Johnson, Louisville, 6-5, Sophomore, not selected.
Jalen Johnson, Duke, 6-9, Freshman, Atlanta, first-(20).
Keon Johnson, Tennessee, 6-5, Freshman, LA Clippers (from New York), first-(21).
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Herbert Jones, Alabama, 6-8, Senior, New Orleans, second-(35).
Kai Jones, Texas, 6-11, Sophomore, Charlotte (from New York), first-(19).
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga, 6-7, Senior, Washington, first-(15).
Balsa Koprivica, Florida State, 7-1, Sophomore, Detroit (from Charlotte), second-(57).
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola (Ill.), 6-9, Senior, not selected.
AJ Lawson, South Carolina, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Matt Lewis, James Madison, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Scottie Lewis, Florida, 6-5, Sophomore, Charlotte (from LA Clippers), second-(56).
Spencer Littleson, Toledo, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Isaiah Livers, Michigan, 6-7, Senior, Detroit, second-(42).
Denzel Mahoney, Creighton, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Makuach Maluach, New Mexico, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall, 6-11, Senior, Milwaukee (from Indiana), second-(54).
Kyle Mangas, Indiana Wesleyan, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Tre Mann, Florida, 6-4, Sophomore, Oklahoma City, first-(18).
Miles McBride, West Virginia, 6-2, Sophomore, New York (from Oklahoma City), second-(36).
Mac McClung, Texas Tech, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Jadyn Michael, Colorado Christian, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Asbjorn Midtgaard, Grand Canyon, 7-0, Senior, not selected.
Isaiah Miller, UNCG, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Damek Mitchell, Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho) 5-9, Senior, not selected.
Davion Mitchell, Baylor, 6-2, Junior, Sacramento, first-(9).
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Steffon Mitchell, Boston College, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Evan Mobley, USC, 7-0, Freshman, Cleveland, first-(3).
Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Moses Moody, Arkansas, 6-6, Freshman, Golden State, first-(14).
Alex Morales, Wagner, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Clay Mounce, Furman, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Matthew Moyer, George Washington, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Trey Murphy III, Virginia, 6-9, Junior, New Orleans (from Memphis), first-(17).
RJ Nembhard, TCU, 6-5, Junior, not selected.
Obadiah Noel, UMass-Lowell, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Joel Ntambwe, Texas Tech, 6-8, Sophomore, not selected.
Kobi Nwandu, Niagara, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
EJ Onu, Shawnee State (OH), 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Chris Parker, Liberty, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Jock Perry, UC-Riverside, 7-1, Senior, not selected.
John Petty Jr., Alabama, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Jamorko Pickett, Georgetown, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Danny Pippen, Kent State, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Yves Pons, Tennessee, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Micah Potter, Wisconsin, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
Jason Preston, Ohio, 6-4, Junior, LA Clippers (from Orlando), second-(33).
Joshua Primo, Alabama, 6-6, Freshman, San Antonio, first-(12).
Neemias Queta, Utah State, 7-0, Junior, Sacramento, second-(39).
Brandon Rachal, Tulsa, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Alex Reese, Alabama, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova, 6-9, Sophomore, New York, second-(32).
Elvin Rodriguez, Science & Arts of Oklahoma 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Colbey Ross, Pepperdine, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Damion Rosser, New Orleans, 6-4, Junior, not selected.
Olivier Sarr, Kentucky, 7-0, Senior, not selected.
Jordan Schakel, San Diego State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
DayRon Sharpe, North Carolina, 6-11, Freshman, Brooklyn (from Phoenix), first-(29).
Taz Sherman, West Virginia, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss, 6-2, Senior, not selected.
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Jericho Sims, Texas, 6-10, Senior, New York, second-(58).
Javonte Smart, LSU, 6-4, Junior, not selected.
Chris Smith, UCLA, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Dru Smith, Missouri, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Justin Smith, Arkansas, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Mike Smith, Michigan, 5-11, Senior, not selected.
Jaden Springer, Tennessee, 6-4, Freshman, Philadelphia, first-(28).
TJ Starks, Cal State Northridge, 6-2, Junior, not selected.
DJ Steward, Duke, 6-2, Freshman, not selected.
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State, 6-6, Sophomore, not selected.
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga, 6-4, Freshman, Orlando, first-(4).
Anthony Tarke, Coppin State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Jalen Tate, Arkansas, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
MaCio Teague, Baylor, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Christian Terrell, Sacramento State, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Cameron Thomas, LSU, 6-4, Freshman, Brooklyn, first-(27).
Koby Thomas, Coppin State, 6-6, Senior, not selected.
Ethan Thompson, Oregon State, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
JT Thor, Auburn, 6-10, Freshman, Charlotte (from Detroit), second-(37).
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri, 6-10, Senior, not selected.
DMitrik Trice, Wisconsin, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Jordy Tshimanga, Dayton, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Justin Turner, Bowling Green, 6-4, Senior, not selected.
Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop, 6-7, Senior, not selected.
Eric Vila, UTEP, 6-11, Senior, not selected.
Mark Vital, Baylor, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Franz Wagner, Michigan, 6-9, Sophomore, Orlando (from Chicago), first-(8).
Kyree Walker, Hillcrest Prep Academy (Ariz.) 6-6, Post-Graduate
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Keaton Wallace, UTSA, 6-3, Senior, not selected.
Josh Washburn, Carthage (WI), 5-11, Senior, not selected.
Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State, 6-3, Junior, not selected.
Isaiah Washington, Long Beach State, 6-1, Senior, not selected.
Trendon Watford, LSU, 6-9, Sophomore, not selected.
Romeo Weems, DePaul, 6-7, Sophomore, not selected.
Romello White, Mississippi, 6-8, Senior, not selected.
Devin Whitfield, Lincoln Memorial Univ. (Tenn.) 6-5, Senior, not selected.
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa, 6-6, Junior, San Antonio, second-(41).
Aaron Wiggins, Maryland, 6-6, Junior, Oklahoma City (from Denver), second-(55).
Brandon Williams, Arizona, 6-2, Sophomore, not selected.
Ziaire Williams, Stanford, 6-8, Freshman, New Orleans, first-(10).
Bryce Wills, Stanford, 6-6, Junior, not selected.
Sidney Wilson, SIU-Edwardsville, 6-7, Junior, not selected.
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado, 6-0, Senior, not selected.
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 6-9, Senior, not selected.
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton, 6-2, Junior, Brooklyn, second-(49).
|International
Juhann Begarin, Paris (France), 6-5, 2002, Boston, second-(45).
Vrenz Bleijenbergh, Antwerp (Belgium), 6-10, 2000
Biram Faye, Girona (Spain), 6-9, 2000, not selected.
Usman Garuba, Real Madrid (Spain), 6-8, 2002, Houston, first-(23).
Josh Giddey, Adelaide (Australia), 6-8, 2002, Oklahoma City, first-(6).
Rokas Jokubaitis, Zalgiris (Lithuania), 6-4, 2000, New York, second-(33).
Alperen Sengun, Besiktas (Turkey), 6-9, 2002, Houston (from Oklahoma City), first-(16).
Amar Sylla, Senegal, 6-9, 2001, not selected.
