CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Education News » Va. research lab to…

Va. research lab to focus on school for Black children in 1700s

The Associated Press

June 25, 2021, 7:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — William & Mary is launching a research initiative that’s focused on a school that educated enslaved and free Black children in the 18th century.

The university in Williamsburg said in a news release that the Bray School is likely the nation’s oldest surviving schoolhouse for African Americans.

The Bray School’s building is still on campus. William & Mary said it provides an opportunity to tell the stories of Black residents whose place in the historical narrative was overlooked.

The initiative to restore and research the building is a joint effort between William & Mary and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

The Bray School Lab will take into account the evolving roles and social perceptions of democracy and education as well as slavery.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

Cyber EO's software 'ingredients' initiative moves toward initial publication

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up