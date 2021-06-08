Montgomery College appoints new interim president

Montgomery College has a new interim president. The Montgomery College Board of Trustees appointed Charlene Mickens Dukes, former president of Prince George's Community College.

Maryland’s Montgomery College has a new interim president.

The Montgomery College Board of Trustees appointed Charlene Mickens Dukes after the April announcement that current president DeRionne Pollard would step down over the summer to take up the role at Nevada State College.

“The Board is confident that Dr. Dukes’ leadership will complement the array of strengths of our senior leaders, whose diligence and skill have contributed to the success of the College during Dr. Pollard’s tenure,” Board Chair Michael Knapp said in a release.

“Her extensive local and regional background position her optimally to step into this role seamlessly and support the College’s mission during this transition.”

Dukes was the president of Prince George’s Community College for 13 years until her retirement last year. Dukes is has 42 years of experience in administration, policy development and national service.

She has served on the boards of the Association of American Colleges and Universities, the American Association of Community Colleges, the Institute for Higher Education Policy, Campus Compact, the Community College Advisory Panel and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators.

In 2013, she was inducted into the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame.

Montgomery College will select a search firm to help find the school’s next president.

The Board of Trustees hopes to have that search completed within six months.