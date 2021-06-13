JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » Education News » Floss boss: dental student…

Floss boss: dental student gets $10k to pursue invention

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 12:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A dental student at Virginia Commonwealth University has been awarded $10,000 by her school to develop a prototype for her invention to help those wearing braces floss between their teeth.

Student Christina Gordon first developed her idea for the Proxy-Flosser when she was 10 years old and looking for a better way to complete the tedious task.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that she didn’t think much else about her invention until she enrolled in dental school.

She said she was shocked to learn that a better product still hadn’t been invented, and she began making inquiries about whether her Proxy-Flosser was marketable.

She won $10,000 from VCU’s Innovation Gateway, which helps faculty and students commercialize their innovations.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up