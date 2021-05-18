Lawsuits over university COVID-19 shutdown can proceed

A federal judge has refused to dismiss two lawsuits filed against the University of Delaware by current and former students who say they are entitled to refunds after officials shut down the campus last spring because of the coronavirus epidemic.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss two lawsuits filed against the University of Delaware by current and former students who say they are entitled to refunds after officials shut down the campus last spring because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The judge said Tuesday that the students may not be entitled to tuition refunds but can at least pursue reimbursement claims for student fees that covered services they didn’t receive.

The plaintiffs sued the school for breach of contract and unjust enrichment last year after UD officials stopped offering in-person classes and closed campus facilities.

