CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC residents encouraged to get vaccinated | 2 Prince George's vaccine sites closing | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Education News » Lawsuits over university COVID-19…

Lawsuits over university COVID-19 shutdown can proceed

The Associated Press

May 18, 2021, 6:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has refused to dismiss two lawsuits filed against the University of Delaware by current and former students who say they are entitled to refunds after officials shut down the campus last spring because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The judge said Tuesday that the students may not be entitled to tuition refunds but can at least pursue reimbursement claims for student fees that covered services they didn’t receive.

The plaintiffs sued the school for breach of contract and unjust enrichment last year after UD officials stopped offering in-person classes and closed campus facilities.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

With a backlog of 500,000 records requests, NARA asks DoD for help

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up