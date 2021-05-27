Hood College names vice president for community, inclusivity

Hood College has named the school's first vice president for community and inclusivity. Tammi Simpson has been tapped to lead the Maryland liberal arts college's efforts to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive campus community, the school announced Thursday.

Tammi Simpson has been tapped to lead the liberal arts college’s efforts to foster a diverse, equitable and inclusive campus community, the school announced Thursday. Simpson will begin this new role in August.

In this position, Simpson will oversee the school’s Bias Incident Response Team, help recruit employees from diverse backgrounds, create community-building activities and develop curriculum to “deepen students’ understanding of diversity, equity and inclusion, and their commitment to social justice and civic engagement,” the college said in a statement Thursday.

Hood College President Andrea E. Chapdelaine said that Simpson’s position “will be central to all areas of our campus community.”

The school’s director of public safety, dean of the chapel and Title IX coordinator will be among the staff who report to Simpson.

Simpson worked as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Justice Department for 15 years, before leading student affairs programming at her alma mater, Washington and Lee University.

“Hood represents the best of what a sound liberal arts education has to offer,” Simpson said. “It is an exciting and dynamic time to join Hood and to assist in furthering its mission.”