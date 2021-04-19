CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Police to provide extra security at school board meeting

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 8:36 AM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police say they will provide extra security at an upcoming Baltimore County school board meeting after the board’s chairwoman says she will not tolerate social media activities that she said constitute “bullying, intimidation, racism and a safety risk” to her and several board members.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Makeda Scott didn’t describe the social media activities that caused concern.

But the chairwoman has asked authorities to look into the matter.

She has requested law enforcement conduct a threat assessment.

Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman with the county police, says authorities will provide additional security at Tuesday’s school board meeting in response to recent safety concerns.

