Falls Church City School Board narrows down name options for 2 schools

After voting to rename George Mason High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary back in December, the Falls Church City School Board narrowed down the list of names Tuesday night.

After voting to rename George Mason High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary back in December, the Falls Church City School Board in Virginia narrowed down the list of names Tuesday night.

Among the five replacement names for George Mason High School is Tinner Hill High School.

“Tinner Hill is the home of the first rural branch of the NAACP and that is significant as we work toward recognizing, highlighting, elevating our African American neighbors and friends,” said Jamie Argento Rodriguez, the chair of the high school renaming committee.

Other candidates include Meridian High School, Metropolitan High School, Metro View High School and West End High School.

Sherry Witt, chair of the elementary school renaming committee, explained why Mattie Gundry Elementary School is among the five names to replace Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

“She advocated for the training of educators to work with children with disabilities. This was a top five final name finalists for the preschool in 2014,” Witt said.

Other possible names are Oak Street Elementary School, The Little City Elementary School, Tripps Run Elementary School and Truth and Justice Elementary School.

The board is asking community members to provide feedback by their next meeting on April 27.

They said people can reach out to board members by email.

More information on the names is available online.