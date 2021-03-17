CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
PSG shuts down youth academy amid coronavirus outbreak

The Associated Press

March 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain closed its youth academy training facility on Wednesday following a COVID-19 outbreak.

The French club said several new coronavirus cases were recently detected following a testing campaign at the training center. The club said the academy will be closed until Monday “as a precautionary measure” and that a new round of testing will take place Friday.

Meanwhile, PSG’s women’s team did not travel to the Czech Republic for its Champions League match against Sparta Prague because of several positive tests within the squad. PSG won the first leg 5-0 and would qualify even if UEFA hands Sparta a 3-0 forfeit victory.

UEFA said the issue will be discussed by its disciplinary body.

