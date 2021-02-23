CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Education News » Tuesday's Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Semifinal=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Benedictine 46

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge School 72, Peninsula Catholic 31

Highland-Warrenton 90, North Cross 52

Miller School 70, Norfolk Collegiate 63

Steward School 51, Virginia Academy 49

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Carmel 85, StoneBridge School 50

Eastern Mennonite 70, Veritas Classic Christian School 38

Fairfax Christian 82, Richmond Christian 48

Word of Life 45, Church Hill Academy 41

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA State Tournament=

Division II=

Quarterfinal=

Trinity Christian School 45, Oakcrest 38

Division III=

Quarterfinal=

Christ Chapel Academy 54, Carmel 7

New Covenant 44, Eastern Mennonite 27

Virginia Academy 69, Broadwater Academy 18

Word of Life 48, StoneBridge School 12

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Sports | Washington, DC Sports

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up