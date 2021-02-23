Some kindergartners return to the classroom in Fairfax County

It was a warm welcome for the first day of in-person classes for a small group of Virginia kindergartners in Fairfax County on Monday at Graham Road Elementary.

It was a warm welcome for a small group of Fairfax County kindergartners on Tuesday, their first day of in-person classes.

One by one, with backpacks in tow, a handful of kids were helped off mostly empty school buses before patiently waiting in line to head to their classrooms at Graham Road Elementary.

In all, 24 little ones began school Tuesday on a rotating schedule.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep them safe. Twelve will be in person, and 12 will be at home,” said Principal Lauren Badini.

While at school, they’ll stay with their group all day and follow social distancing guidelines.

“Everyone on any grounds, any bus, has to wear a mask, and we also try to maintain 6 feet of social distance, which is all the time here,” Badini added.

Staff will also be monitoring their own health daily, she said. The goal is to make students feel welcome in their new learning environment by bringing in the youngest learners first.

“We really have an opportunity to get things right with them and make them feel comfortable. While we’re not quite there to normal yet, this is a step in the right direction,” Badini said.

Students across the county will continue returning to classrooms in groups now through March 16.