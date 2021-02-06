BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Annandale 73, Mount Vernon 58 Atlantic Shores Christian 65, StoneBridge School 32 Auburn 53, Galax 41 Battlefield…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 73, Mount Vernon 58

Atlantic Shores Christian 65, StoneBridge School 32

Auburn 53, Galax 41

Battlefield 49, Osbourn 36

Bayside 56, Ocean Lakes 44

Blue Ridge School 60, The Hill School, Pa. 52

Broadwater Academy 54, Denbigh Baptist 18

Buffalo Gap 60, R.E. Lee-Staunton 53

Cave Spring 50, Hidden Valley 40

Colonial Forge 78, Mountain View 56

Courtland 49, Chancellor 39

Cumberland 54, Franklin 50

Cumberland 54, Randolph-Henry 50

Eastern Montgomery 47, Bath County 36

Eastern View 93, Caroline 56

Eastside 65, Rye Cove 57

Fluvanna 73, Monticello 58

Fort Defiance 65, Wilson Memorial 53

Frank Cox 55, Salem-Va. Beach 50

GW-Danville 54, Magna Vista 48

Giles 65, Patrick County 63

Graham 75, Richlands 45

Green Run 62, Landstown 47

Grundy 71, Twin Valley 46

Holston 69, Northwood 67

James River-Buchanan 70, Franklin County 43

Kempsville 41, Kellam 28

Madison County 75, Page County 61

Manchester 54, Lloyd Bird 47

Marion 63, Tazewell 52

Miller School 72, North Cross 40

Monacan 69, Midlothian 64

New Kent 84, Charles City County High School 79, OT

North Stafford 50, Stafford 40

Northside 65, William Byrd 61, OT

Parry McCluer 43, Narrows 34

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Pulaski County 46

Paul VI Catholic High School 121, Good Counsel, Md. 74

Poquoson 62, York 48

Princess Anne 62, Tallwood 48

Riverbend 67, Brooke Point 39

Smithfield 63, Tabb 37

South County 73, Lake Braddock 67

Strasburg 48, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 34

Stuarts Draft 58, Riverheads 51

Tabernacle Baptist 51, Christian Heritage Academy 47

Twin Springs 55, Thomas Walker 47

Virginia High 66, John Battle 62

Wasatch Academy, Utah 84, Oak Hill Academy 69

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bradford, Ohio vs. Narrows, ccd.

Bruton vs. Grafton, ccd.

Charlottesville vs. Western Albemarle, ccd.

GW-Danville vs. Bassett, ccd.

Louisa vs. Orange County, ccd.

Meadowbrook vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.

William Campbell vs. Altavista, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 44, William Campbell 41

Bayside 62, Ocean Lakes 44

Blacksburg 45, Christiansburg 11

Brentsville 68, Manassas Park 24

Broad Run 58, Loudoun County 31

Broadwater Academy 42, Denbigh Baptist 18

Buffalo Gap 47, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40

Cave Spring 54, Hidden Valley 13

Chilhowie 55, Rural Retreat 46

Eastern Montgomery 76, Bath County 20

Falls Church 60, John Lewis High School 23

Franklin County 46, Lord Botetourt 44

George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Grayson County 13

Goochland 81, Windsor 14

Kellam 54, Kempsville 40

Lebanon 45, John Battle 42

Loudoun Valley 47, Tuscarora 44

Louisa 60, Orange County 28

Page County 50, Madison County 39

Parry McCluer 40, Narrows 28

Patrick County 62, James River-Buchanan 12

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 27, Pulaski County 26

Portsmouth Christian 38, Gateway Christian 24

Princess Anne 73, Tallwood 17

Riverbend 43, Brooke Point 34

Riverheads 63, Stuarts Draft 38

Salem-Va. Beach 89, Frank Cox 11

Stafford 48, North Stafford 45

StoneBridge School 39, Atlantic Shores Christian 9

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 51, Clarke County 43

West Springfield 48, James Robinson 44

William Byrd 57, Northside 36

Wilson Memorial 64, Fort Defiance 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

Clarke County vs. Strasburg, ccd.

Colonial Forge vs. Mountain View, ccd.

Courtland vs. Chancellor, ccd.

Eastern View vs. Caroline, ccd.

Halifax County vs. GW-Danville, ccd.

Maggie L. Walker GS vs. Amelia County, ccd.

Nelson County vs. William Campbell, ccd.

Rockbridge County vs. Waynesboro, ccd.

Western Albemarle vs. Charlottesville, ccd.

