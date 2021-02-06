BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 73, Mount Vernon 58
Atlantic Shores Christian 65, StoneBridge School 32
Auburn 53, Galax 41
Battlefield 49, Osbourn 36
Bayside 56, Ocean Lakes 44
Blue Ridge School 60, The Hill School, Pa. 52
Broadwater Academy 54, Denbigh Baptist 18
Buffalo Gap 60, R.E. Lee-Staunton 53
Cave Spring 50, Hidden Valley 40
Colonial Forge 78, Mountain View 56
Courtland 49, Chancellor 39
Cumberland 54, Franklin 50
Cumberland 54, Randolph-Henry 50
Eastern Montgomery 47, Bath County 36
Eastern View 93, Caroline 56
Eastside 65, Rye Cove 57
Fluvanna 73, Monticello 58
Fort Defiance 65, Wilson Memorial 53
Frank Cox 55, Salem-Va. Beach 50
GW-Danville 54, Magna Vista 48
Giles 65, Patrick County 63
Graham 75, Richlands 45
Green Run 62, Landstown 47
Grundy 71, Twin Valley 46
Holston 69, Northwood 67
James River-Buchanan 70, Franklin County 43
Kempsville 41, Kellam 28
Madison County 75, Page County 61
Manchester 54, Lloyd Bird 47
Marion 63, Tazewell 52
Miller School 72, North Cross 40
Monacan 69, Midlothian 64
New Kent 84, Charles City County High School 79, OT
North Stafford 50, Stafford 40
Northside 65, William Byrd 61, OT
Parry McCluer 43, Narrows 34
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Pulaski County 46
Paul VI Catholic High School 121, Good Counsel, Md. 74
Poquoson 62, York 48
Princess Anne 62, Tallwood 48
Riverbend 67, Brooke Point 39
Smithfield 63, Tabb 37
South County 73, Lake Braddock 67
Strasburg 48, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 34
Stuarts Draft 58, Riverheads 51
Tabernacle Baptist 51, Christian Heritage Academy 47
Twin Springs 55, Thomas Walker 47
Virginia High 66, John Battle 62
Wasatch Academy, Utah 84, Oak Hill Academy 69
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bradford, Ohio vs. Narrows, ccd.
Bruton vs. Grafton, ccd.
Charlottesville vs. Western Albemarle, ccd.
GW-Danville vs. Bassett, ccd.
Louisa vs. Orange County, ccd.
Meadowbrook vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.
William Campbell vs. Altavista, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 44, William Campbell 41
Bayside 62, Ocean Lakes 44
Blacksburg 45, Christiansburg 11
Brentsville 68, Manassas Park 24
Broad Run 58, Loudoun County 31
Broadwater Academy 42, Denbigh Baptist 18
Buffalo Gap 47, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40
Cave Spring 54, Hidden Valley 13
Chilhowie 55, Rural Retreat 46
Eastern Montgomery 76, Bath County 20
Falls Church 60, John Lewis High School 23
Franklin County 46, Lord Botetourt 44
George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Grayson County 13
Goochland 81, Windsor 14
Kellam 54, Kempsville 40
Lebanon 45, John Battle 42
Loudoun Valley 47, Tuscarora 44
Louisa 60, Orange County 28
Page County 50, Madison County 39
Parry McCluer 40, Narrows 28
Patrick County 62, James River-Buchanan 12
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 27, Pulaski County 26
Portsmouth Christian 38, Gateway Christian 24
Princess Anne 73, Tallwood 17
Riverbend 43, Brooke Point 34
Riverheads 63, Stuarts Draft 38
Salem-Va. Beach 89, Frank Cox 11
Stafford 48, North Stafford 45
StoneBridge School 39, Atlantic Shores Christian 9
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 51, Clarke County 43
West Springfield 48, James Robinson 44
William Byrd 57, Northside 36
Wilson Memorial 64, Fort Defiance 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Clarke County vs. Strasburg, ccd.
Colonial Forge vs. Mountain View, ccd.
Courtland vs. Chancellor, ccd.
Eastern View vs. Caroline, ccd.
Halifax County vs. GW-Danville, ccd.
Maggie L. Walker GS vs. Amelia County, ccd.
Nelson County vs. William Campbell, ccd.
Rockbridge County vs. Waynesboro, ccd.
Western Albemarle vs. Charlottesville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
