CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Education News » Bill aims to expand…

Bill aims to expand broadband access for low-income students

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 8:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation in an effort to expand broadband internet access to low-income students across the commonwealth.

Senate Bill 1225, proposed by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, authorizes school boards to appropriate funds to partner with private companies for the purpose of implementing and subsidizing broadband internet access for low-income and at-risk students.

The reduced rate broadband would be eligible for students who qualify for child nutrition programs and other programs that are recognized by the school board as a measure to identify at-risk students.

That means programs that are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, such as the schools’ breakfast, lunch and after school snack programs.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Tech News | Virginia News

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

USDA will loosen its telework policy, consider new remote work options

GSA kicks off two-year effort to innovate service contracting beyond OASIS

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up