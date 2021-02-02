Baltimore County schools release plan for students’ return

Baltimore County public school official say they are preparing to bring students back to school buildings for the first time in nearly a year.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that students are expected to be given the choice to return in phases starting on March 1.

Parents can choose to send their children back to school buildings or to keep them at home and continue their learning online. Children in preschool through second grade will be the first group of who students are able to return on March 1.

Groups that will return later on include students in sixth through ninth grades.

They may return March 22, followed by the remaining students April 6.

