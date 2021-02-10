Baltimore County school board to address ransomware attack

The attack on the school systems took place the day before Thanksgiving and canceled classes for students for five days.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Board of Education has approved more than $1.7 million in contracts for services that were necessary after a ransomware attack on school systems in November.

The Baltimore Sun reports administrators told board members that they expect the school system’s cyber insurance to reimburse up to $2 million for direct costs caused by the ransomware attack and up to $3 million in cyber liability coverage.

The district has said no personal information was stolen, but has not disclosed the extent of the attack or any ransom demands.

