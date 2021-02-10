CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Education News » Baltimore County school board…

Baltimore County school board to address ransomware attack

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Board of Education has approved more than $1.7 million in contracts for services that were necessary after a ransomware attack on school systems in November.

The Baltimore Sun reports administrators told board members that they expect the school system’s cyber insurance to reimburse up to $2 million for direct costs caused by the ransomware attack and up to $3 million in cyber liability coverage.

The attack on the school systems took place the day before Thanksgiving and canceled classes for students for five days.

The district has said no personal information was stolen, but has not disclosed the extent of the attack or any ransom demands.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up