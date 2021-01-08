VCU begins removing Confederate names from buildings

Workers at Virginia Commonwealth University are removing Confederate-associated names from its buildings.

RICHMOND, Va. — Workers at Virginia Commonwealth University are removing Confederate-associated names from its buildings in response to a resolution calling on them to be taken down.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports that while the university began discussions about removing Confederate names in 2017, it took action in August following nationwide protests of the police killing of George Floyd and the removal of Confederate statues on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

The name of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis was taken down in November from the chapel in the West Hospital building.

Workers also dismantled a plaque recognizing former Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens from a building on the Medical College of Virginia campus.

