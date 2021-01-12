Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 56, John Battle 34 Amelia Academy 70, Southampton Academy 65 Annandale 71, West Potomac 60 Atlantic…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 56, John Battle 34

Amelia Academy 70, Southampton Academy 65

Annandale 71, West Potomac 60

Atlantic Shores Christian 90, TEACH Homeschool 33

Baltimore Catholic, Md. 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 41

Broadwater Academy 65, Denbigh Baptist 16

Catholic High School of Va Beach 53, Nansemond-Suffolk 41

Chantilly 71, Oakton 54

Charlottesville 67, Fluvanna 56

Clarke County 63, Madison County 39

Eastern Mennonite 65, North Cross 41

Galax 38, Fort Chiswell 31

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Grayson County 49

Graham 74, Richlands 61

Liberty Christian 66, Rustburg 58

Lloyd Bird 98, Clover Hill 63

Lord Botetourt 82, Franklin County 62

Mathews 57, West Point 55

Norfolk Collegiate 78, Norfolk Christian School 65

Oak Hill Academy 56, Bishop Walsh, Md. 39

R.E. Lee-Staunton 50, Stuarts Draft 44

Radford 74, Giles 32

Riverside 58, Potomac Falls 31

Roanoke Catholic 69, New Covenant 46

Rock Ridge 60, Stone Bridge 59

Skyline 88, Brentsville 63

Spotswood 47, Broadway 31

Tazewell 62, Virginia High 53

Twin Springs 58, Castlewood 25

William Monroe 64, Warren County 50

Wilson Memorial 63, Buffalo Gap 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

George Marshall vs. Falls Church, ppd.

Justice High School vs. Wakefield, ppd.

Westfield vs. James Madison, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 57, John Battle 23

Catholic High School of Va Beach 59, Nansemond-Suffolk 36

Chantilly 72, Oakton 22

Charlottesville 49, Fluvanna 47

Cosby 52, Manchester 33

Gate City 52, Lee High 51

George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Grayson County 23

Goochland 50, Amelia County 40

Greenbrier Christian 41, Portsmouth Christian 25

Matoaca 66, Prince George 31

Midlothian 69, Powhatan 59

Richlands 58, Graham 44

Riverside 44, Potomac Falls 33

Spotswood 64, Broadway 46

Thomas Walker 51, J.I. Burton 22

Timberlake Christian 38, Westover Christian 23

Twin Springs 56, Castlewood 2

Virginia High 76, Tazewell 33

William Monroe 72, Warren County 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Forest Park vs. Paul VI Catholic High School, ppd.

