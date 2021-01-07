Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 84, Lee High 69
Amherst County 53, Liberty Christian 47
Annandale 61, Westfield 59
Broad Run 72, Lightridge 43
Broadway 67, Turner Ashby 50
Brookville 49, Rustburg 38
Charles City County High School 73, Franklin 71, 2OT
Chilhowie 74, Rural Retreat 45
Dominion 65, Independence 48
East Rockingham 64, Spotswood 39
Edison 64, John Lewis High School 30
Grace Christian 49, Ridgeview Christian 47
Graham 78, Tazewell 58
Hayfield 71, TJ-Alexandria 30
J.I. Burton 69, Castlewood 22
Lake Braddock 100, James Robinson 48
Lebanon 72, Honaker 65
Lord Botetourt 66, Pulaski County 57
Loudoun County 77, Heritage (Leesburg) 51
Madison County 60, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 54
Norfolk Christian School 88, Portsmouth Christian 85
Norfolk Collegiate 66, Nansemond-Suffolk 45
Ridgeview 51, John Battle 43
Temple Christian 50, Christian Heritage Academy 47
Thomas Dale 65, Prince George 53
Wakefield 44, George Marshall 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 52, Lee High 38
Carroll County 52, Radford 36
Chantilly 60, Centreville 32
Courtland 58, Spotsylvania 39
Falls Church 54, Justice High School 23
Gate City 47, Central – Wise 26
George Marshall 59, Wakefield 29
Giles 49, James River-Buchanan 13
Grace Christian 45, Ridgeview Christian 35
Grafton 49, York 32
J.I. Burton 60, Castlewood 18
James River-Midlothian 37, Lloyd Bird 32
Loudoun Valley 58, Tuscarora 27
Matoaca 57, Meadowbrook 51
Norfolk Christian School 40, Portsmouth Christian 32
Southwest Virginia Home School 48, Temple Christian 38
West Potomac 68, Mount Vernon 32
Westfield 54, Annandale 24
