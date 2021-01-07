Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 84, Lee High 69 Amherst County 53, Liberty Christian 47 Annandale 61, Westfield 59 Broad Run…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 84, Lee High 69

Amherst County 53, Liberty Christian 47

Annandale 61, Westfield 59

Broad Run 72, Lightridge 43

Broadway 67, Turner Ashby 50

Brookville 49, Rustburg 38

Charles City County High School 73, Franklin 71, 2OT

Chilhowie 74, Rural Retreat 45

Dominion 65, Independence 48

East Rockingham 64, Spotswood 39

Edison 64, John Lewis High School 30

Grace Christian 49, Ridgeview Christian 47

Graham 78, Tazewell 58

Hayfield 71, TJ-Alexandria 30

J.I. Burton 69, Castlewood 22

Lake Braddock 100, James Robinson 48

Lebanon 72, Honaker 65

Lord Botetourt 66, Pulaski County 57

Loudoun County 77, Heritage (Leesburg) 51

Madison County 60, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 54

Norfolk Christian School 88, Portsmouth Christian 85

Norfolk Collegiate 66, Nansemond-Suffolk 45

Ridgeview 51, John Battle 43

Temple Christian 50, Christian Heritage Academy 47

Thomas Dale 65, Prince George 53

Wakefield 44, George Marshall 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 52, Lee High 38

Carroll County 52, Radford 36

Chantilly 60, Centreville 32

Courtland 58, Spotsylvania 39

Falls Church 54, Justice High School 23

Gate City 47, Central – Wise 26

George Marshall 59, Wakefield 29

Giles 49, James River-Buchanan 13

Grace Christian 45, Ridgeview Christian 35

Grafton 49, York 32

J.I. Burton 60, Castlewood 18

James River-Midlothian 37, Lloyd Bird 32

Loudoun Valley 58, Tuscarora 27

Matoaca 57, Meadowbrook 51

Norfolk Christian School 40, Portsmouth Christian 32

Southwest Virginia Home School 48, Temple Christian 38

West Potomac 68, Mount Vernon 32

Westfield 54, Annandale 24

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

