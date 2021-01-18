CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Tennessee fires football coach Jeremy Pruitt over NCAA recruiting rules violations

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 3:16 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee fires football coach Jeremy Pruitt over NCAA recruiting rules violations.

