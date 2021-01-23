Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 81, Lee High 51 Albemarle 60, Orange County 42 Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Peninsula Catholic 60…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 81, Lee High 51

Albemarle 60, Orange County 42

Cape Henry Collegiate 70, Peninsula Catholic 60

Dematha, Md. 105, Virginia Academy 70

Fairfax 54, James Robinson 49

Fluvanna 62, Goochland 45

Fork Union Prep 68, Hargrave Military 53

Fort Chiswell 70, Tazewell 39

Franklin 60, Amelia County 53

Herndon 53, Falls Church 46

Highland-Warrenton 79, East Rockingham 77

Independence 74, Tuscarora 55

J.I. Burton 71, Council 39

John Handley 59, Kettle Run 42

Loudoun County 63, Broad Run 57

Marion 50, Lebanon 39

Mount Vernon 51, TJ-Alexandria 38

Park View-Sterling 50, Loudoun Valley 16

Parry McCluer 47, Stuarts Draft 43

Steward School 61, Norfolk Christian School 52

Western Albemarle 57, Monticello 37

William Monroe 43, Brentsville 39

Yorktown 90, Chantilly 82

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Centreville vs. Fairfax, ppd.

Galax vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

Lightridge vs. Dominion, ppd.

McLean vs. George Marshall, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Lee High 56

Albemarle 59, Orange County 24

Bland County 39, Twin Valley 25

Broad Run 52, Loudoun County 43

Eastside 55, Rye Cove 20

George Marshall 51, McLean 32

George Wythe-Wytheville 42, Galax 11

James Robinson 37, Fairfax 18

Monticello 51, Western Albemarle 48

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Norfolk Christian School 23

Parry McCluer 39, Narrows 36

Paul VI Catholic High School 71, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 51

Ridgeview 43, John Battle 20

Thomas Walker 58, Union 38

West Springfield 61, Wakefield 21

York 45, Bruton 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hayfield vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd.

Herndon vs. Falls Church, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Bassett, ppd.

West Potomac vs. Edison, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.