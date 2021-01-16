Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 59, Monticello 41
Bland County 64, Twin Valley 52
Centreville 70, Oakton 36
Dematha, Md. 76, John Marshall 59
Fluvanna 65, Western Albemarle 61
Gate City 80, John Battle 49
George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Rural Retreat 26
Hayfield 57, Mount Vernon 33
Houston, Tenn. 86, Paul VI Catholic High School 72
Indian River 87, First Christian 86
J.I. Burton 73, Thomas Walker 47
Massaponax 46, Colonial Forge 34
Miller School 75, Hargrave Military 39
Peninsula Catholic 65, Williamsburg Christian Academy 37
Radford 54, Pulaski County 17
Stone Bridge 55, Freedom (South Riding) 53
Union 54, Abingdon 42
West Springfield 46, Fairfax 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annandale vs. Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams, ccd.
Bassett vs. Franklin County, ccd.
James Madison vs. West Potomac, ccd.
Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 58, Twin Valley 49
Central – Wise 56, Lee High 27
Chantilly 57, Westfield 39
East Rockingham 58, Eastern Mennonite 31
Falls Church 62, Wakefield 36
Fort Chiswell 51, James River-Buchanan 19
George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Rural Retreat 40
Justice High School 49, John Lewis High School 42
Monticello 55, Albemarle 46
Park View-Sterling 42, Manassas Park 28
Paul VI Catholic High School 58, Colgan 48
Portsmouth Christian 44, Greenbrier Christian 23
Pulaski County 53, Radford 43
Stone Bridge 43, Freedom (South Riding) 25
Union 48, Abingdon 40
Western Albemarle 54, Fluvanna 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams vs. Annandale, ccd.
Annandale vs. George Marshall, ppd.
Centreville vs. Oakton, ccd.
Covington vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Franklin County vs. Bassett, ppd.
Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.
West Potomac vs. James Madison, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.