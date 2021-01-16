Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 59, Monticello 41 Bland County 64, Twin Valley 52 Centreville 70, Oakton 36 Dematha, Md. 76,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 59, Monticello 41

Bland County 64, Twin Valley 52

Centreville 70, Oakton 36

Dematha, Md. 76, John Marshall 59

Fluvanna 65, Western Albemarle 61

Gate City 80, John Battle 49

George Wythe-Wytheville 52, Rural Retreat 26

Hayfield 57, Mount Vernon 33

Houston, Tenn. 86, Paul VI Catholic High School 72

Indian River 87, First Christian 86

J.I. Burton 73, Thomas Walker 47

Massaponax 46, Colonial Forge 34

Miller School 75, Hargrave Military 39

Peninsula Catholic 65, Williamsburg Christian Academy 37

Radford 54, Pulaski County 17

Stone Bridge 55, Freedom (South Riding) 53

Union 54, Abingdon 42

West Springfield 46, Fairfax 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annandale vs. Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams, ccd.

Bassett vs. Franklin County, ccd.

James Madison vs. West Potomac, ccd.

Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 58, Twin Valley 49

Central – Wise 56, Lee High 27

Chantilly 57, Westfield 39

East Rockingham 58, Eastern Mennonite 31

Falls Church 62, Wakefield 36

Fort Chiswell 51, James River-Buchanan 19

George Wythe-Wytheville 57, Rural Retreat 40

Justice High School 49, John Lewis High School 42

Monticello 55, Albemarle 46

Park View-Sterling 42, Manassas Park 28

Paul VI Catholic High School 58, Colgan 48

Portsmouth Christian 44, Greenbrier Christian 23

Pulaski County 53, Radford 43

Stone Bridge 43, Freedom (South Riding) 25

Union 48, Abingdon 40

Western Albemarle 54, Fluvanna 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams vs. Annandale, ccd.

Annandale vs. George Marshall, ppd.

Centreville vs. Oakton, ccd.

Covington vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Franklin County vs. Bassett, ppd.

Rockbridge County vs. Parry McCluer, ccd.

West Potomac vs. James Madison, ccd.

