Delaware schools begin to announce plans to go virtual

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 10:00 AM

DOVER, Del. — Some school systems in Delaware have been announcing plans to go fully virtual in the wake of Gov. John Carney’s lasted COVID-19 advisory.

The News Journal reported Friday that Carney recommended that schools pause in-person learning from Dec. 14 to Jan. 8 and resume hybrid learning on Jan. 11.

The Red Clay School District will be moving virtually on Monday. Smyrna also will begin virtual school on Monday.

Appoquinimink School District will move to virtual-only learning starting Monday, Dec. 7. Brandywine will wait until Dec. 14.

Over the past week, districts in Kent County made the decision to return to virtual learning. Some districts in New Castle County have done the same.

