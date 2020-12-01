CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Now is 'vulnerable period,' Dr. Fauci tells WTOP | Some Prince William Co. students return Tuesday | Americans face new restrictions | Latest test results
Home » Education News » Basketball, cheerleading to return…

Basketball, cheerleading to return to Prince William Co. public schools

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 1, 2020, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince William County Public Schools plans to bring Virginia high school athletes back for basketball and cheerleading on Dec. 7.

Other winter sports are slated to start on Dec. 14.

The school system said it is following coronavirus guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 67.

“Students should check their school websites for tryout information, including health and safety requirements necessary for participation,” the system said in a release. “This will allow the VHSL ‘Championship + 1’ schedule to begin playing in December as scheduled.”

Under Northam’s order, gyms are limited to 30% capacity or 25 spectators per court. But considering current local health metrics, PWCS will only have remote spectators.

“We know how enthusiastic many PWCS families and fans are regarding our student activity programs and understand this decision will be disappointing to many. We believe it is in the best interests of all to start season one this way, out of an abundance of caution and to take measures to do all we can to ensure that competitive play can continue for our student athletes,” the school system said.

To accommodate remote spectators, the county has installed two unmanned cameras at every high school, which will provide live and on-demand coverage for $10.99 a month, or $69.99 annually for unlimited games on the NFHS Network.

Decisions regarding spectators for fall and spring sports have not yet been made.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

What contractors can expect in 2021

As coronavirus cases rise, DoD bases prepare to restrict travel again

Agencies see success in customer journey maps — now employees are getting their own

Congress, employee groups ramp up pressure to block Schedule F executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up