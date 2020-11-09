CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outlook for DC area | Charles Co. weighs tougher restrictions | Latest results across the region
Home » Education News » Black woman to lead…

Black woman to lead Naval Academy’s brigade for first time

The Associated Press

November 9, 2020, 3:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy has announced that a Black female midshipman will be the brigade commander for the first time.

The academy’s commandant said Monday that Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester. Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the academy’s student body.

The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff.

Barber is from Lake Forest, Illinois. She is the 16th woman selected for brigade commander.

The first female brigade commander was Julianna Galiana. She served in the position in 1991.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate appropriators propose federal pay freeze for civilian employees in 2021

Good public servants come in all political stripes

Meet the agency transition teams for President-Elect Biden

What Biden can learn from Obama — and Trump — about managing the federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up