Baltimore County schools still closed following cyber attack

TOWSON, Md. — School continues to be out for more than 100,000 students in Baltimore County following a ransomware attack on the district’s network.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said he has no timeline for when school will resume. School officials say an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

They are working with state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

The school system’s 115,000 students have been attending classes entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. School officials said the attack has affected the district’s website, email system and grading system.

