Vote on proposal to use private funds for public schools in Prince George’s postponed

A vote on whether or not to use public-private funds to build new schools in Prince George's County, Maryland, was postponed Tuesday night.

The move to slow the process, first reported by The Washington Post, came after a virtual town hall meeting, where residents were given a breakdown of what a public-private partnership, or P3, would mean for taxpayers and county schools.

Questions about the project included involvement of minority-owned businesses, transparency regarding financial calculations and the timing of the project’s launch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Supporters said the money, $1.24 billion, would be used to build six middle schools in 3 1/2 years, compared to the six years it takes to build one school in the county using public funds.

The plan would be under a 30-year contract that would be repaid with interest.

There has been significant opposition.

A date for a new vote was not set.