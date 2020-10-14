CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC CAN exposure app launches Tuesday | DC adds states to high-risk list | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Education News » Vote on proposal to…

Vote on proposal to use private funds for public schools in Prince George’s postponed

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

October 14, 2020, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A vote on whether or not to use public-private funds to build new schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was postponed Tuesday night.

The move to slow the process, first reported by The Washington Post, came after a virtual town hall meeting, where residents were given a breakdown of what a public-private partnership, or P3, would mean for taxpayers and county schools.

Questions about the project included involvement of minority-owned businesses, transparency regarding financial calculations and the timing of the project’s launch during the coronavirus pandemic.

Supporters said the money, $1.24 billion, would be used to build six middle schools in 3 1/2 years, compared to the six years it takes to build one school in the county using public funds.

The plan would be under a 30-year contract that would be repaid with interest.

There has been significant opposition.

A date for a new vote was not set.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up