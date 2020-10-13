How Maryland’s private high schools are bringing fall sports back

Maryland’s private high schools are bringing sports back this fall with an “open season.”
The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) released a joint statement Monday saying that after last week’s vote, the open season approach will be adopted, meaning the leagues “will not provide official league schedules but will provide member schools the opportunity to create student-athlete involvement and competition within the comfort level determined by each school.”
Athletic directors at each school are determining their own schedules.
Some schools — like Annapolis Area Christian School — will have interscholastic competitions for all fall sports.
Others — like the McDonogh School in Owings Mills — won’t play any sports this fall.
The leagues noted that many of their member schools have welcomed students back to campuses.
Read the full statement below:
“After much deliberation, the MIAA and IAAM have supported a return to play opportunity for fall sport student-athletes at all Member Schools. With the majority of our Member Schools welcoming students back onto campuses, the Boards of Governors from both leagues met and proposed two alternatives for consideration. A vote was taken on Friday by school leadership from both leagues and an “Open Season” approach resulted. Under this approach, the leagues will not provide official league schedules but will provide member schools the opportunity to create student-athlete involvement and competition within the comfort level determined by each school. The type and amount of activities made available will be at the discretion of each school.
This pandemic has caused consternation across the board for all schools both academically and athletically. The shared focus of the MIAA and IAAM always has been and will remain, to find ways to return student-athletes to the courts and fields of play and to support healthy competition in a safe manner. It is our hope that this decision will provide that opportunity under these very trying circumstances.”