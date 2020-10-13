How Maryland’s private high schools are bringing fall sports back

Maryland's private high schools are bringing sports back this fall with an "open season."

The Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) and the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland (IAAM) released a joint statement Monday saying that after last week’s vote, the open season approach will be adopted, meaning the leagues “will not provide official league schedules but will provide member schools the opportunity to create student-athlete involvement and competition within the comfort level determined by each school.”

Athletic directors at each school are determining their own schedules.

Some schools — like Annapolis Area Christian School — will have interscholastic competitions for all fall sports.

Others — like the McDonogh School in Owings Mills — won’t play any sports this fall.

The leagues noted that many of their member schools have welcomed students back to campuses.

Read the full statement below: