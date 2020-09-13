Explore 2021 Best National Universities

Learn about the top 40 National Universities.
A quality education from a top college can lead to many career opportunities for graduates. The best National Universities include a mix of public and private research institutions that offer a diverse range of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs. Find out which schools topped the 2021 Best National Universities rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News.
39 (tie). University of California–Davis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,982
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $14,653 (in-state), $44,407 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Davis.
39 (tie). William & Mary (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,256
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $23,362 (in-state), $46,283 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about William & Mary.
35 (tie). Boston College
Total undergraduate enrollment: 9,370
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,202
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Boston College.
35 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,964
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $12,682 (in-state), $33,794 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 6
More about the Georgia Institute of Technology.
35 (tie). University of California–Irvine
Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,382
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $13,932 (in-state), $43,686 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Irvine.
35 (tie). University of California–San Diego
Total undergraduate enrollment: 30,794
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $14,451 (in-state), $44,205 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–San Diego.
34. University of Rochester (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,780
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,208
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about the University of Rochester.
30 (tie). New York University
Total undergraduate enrollment: 26,981
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $54,880
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about New York University.
30 (tie). Tufts University (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,907
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,862
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Tufts University.
30 (tie). University of California–Santa Barbara
Total undergraduate enrollment: 23,349
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $14,391 (in-state), $44,145 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Santa Barbara.
30 (tie). University of Florida
Total undergraduate enrollment: 35,405
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $6,380 (in-state), $28,658 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: March 1
More about the University of Florida.
28 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
Total undergraduate enrollment: 19,355
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $9,021 (in-state), $36,200 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.
28 (tie). Wake Forest University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,287
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,760
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Wake Forest University.
26 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,022
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,924
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Carnegie Mellon University.
26 (tie). University of Virginia
Total undergraduate enrollment: 17,011
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $18,878 (in-state), $52,957 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the University of Virginia.
24 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,266
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $15,948 (in-state), $52,266 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Feb. 1
More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.
24 (tie). University of Southern California
Total undergraduate enrollment: 20,351
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,072
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about the University of Southern California.
23. Georgetown University (DC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,513
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,928
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 10
More about Georgetown University.
22. University of California–Berkeley
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,780
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $14,226 (in-state), $43,980 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Berkeley.
21. Emory University (GA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,118
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $53,868
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Emory University.
20. University of California–Los Angeles
Total undergraduate enrollment: 31,543
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $13,226 (in-state); $42,980 (out-of-state)
Regular decision application deadline: Nov. 30
More about the University of California–Los Angeles.
19. University of Notre Dame (IN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,731
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,699
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the University of Notre Dame.
18. Cornell University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 15,043
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,316
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Cornell University.
16 (tie). Rice University (TX)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,989
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $51,107
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
More about Rice University.
16 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,822
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,386
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Washington University in St. Louis.
14 (tie). Brown University (RI)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 7,160
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,696
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Brown University.
14 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,886
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $54,158
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Vanderbilt University.
13. Dartmouth College (NH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,459
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,458
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Dartmouth College.
12. Duke University (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,649
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,488
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Duke University.
9 (tie). California Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 938
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,862
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about the California Institute of Technology.
9 (tie). Johns Hopkins University (MD)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,256
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,010
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Johns Hopkins University.
9 (tie). Northwestern University (IL)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 8,327
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,701
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Northwestern University.
8. University of Pennsylvania
Total undergraduate enrollment: 10,019
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,042
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about the University of Pennsylvania.
6 (tie). Stanford University (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,996
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $56,169
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Stanford University.
6 (tie). University of Chicago
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,734
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,298
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4
More about the University of Chicago.
4 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,530
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $53,818
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
4 (tie). Yale University (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,092
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,700
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 2
More about Yale University.
3. Columbia University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,245
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,380
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Columbia University.
2. Harvard University (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 6,755
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $54,002
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Harvard University.
1. Princeton University (NJ)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 5,422
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $53,890
Regular decision application deadline: Jan.1
More about Princeton University.
