Bowie State to investigate video of officer pulling student

BOWIE, Md. — The president of Maryland’s Bowie State University says it will investigate an incident during which a campus police officer apparently pulled a student down a set of stairs.

The Capital Gazette reported Thursday that a video posted on Twitter shows a campus police officer walking while holding onto a man’s arm.

A woman is seen following behind and yelling that the man is cooperating and that there is no need for the officer to grab his arm. The officer grabs the collar of the woman’s sweater and pulls her down the rest of the stairs.

University President Aminta Breaux said in a statement that she initiated an investigation and that the officer is on administrative leave.

