Board to vote on return to school for some Charles Co. kids

The school board for Charles County Public Schools is looking into bringing some students back in November.

The school board for Charles County, Maryland, public schools is looking into bringing some students back in November and will vote on the matter Oct. 13.

In particular, students who need in-person teaching the most, if their parents approve.

Special-education students, those without a web connection where they live, students living in foster care, kids who are learning English and high school students who are enrolled in certain career and tech courses might be able to come back for four days a week.

Students who would be eligible include:

Students receiving special education services;

English Learners (EL) students;

Students who have a 504 plan;

Students who do not have internet access at home;

Students who are homeless or displaced/living in foster care;

Students who are children of CCPS employees; and

High school juniors and seniors enrolled in the following Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses.

Robert D. Stethem Educational Center: Virtual Academy (Grades 10-12), Automotive Technician, Academy of Health Professions Pharmacy Technician, Academy of Health Professions Physical Rehabilitation, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

Virtual Academy (Grades 10-12), Automotive Technician, Academy of Health Professions Pharmacy Technician, Academy of Health Professions Physical Rehabilitation, and Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC). North Point High School: Automotive Technician, Collision Repair, Academy of Health Professions Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Design and Management, Electrical Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts (ACF), Manufacturing and Welding.

Automotive Technician, Collision Repair, Academy of Health Professions Certified Nursing Assistant, Construction Design and Management, Electrical Construction, Cosmetology, Culinary Arts (ACF), Manufacturing and Welding. Henry E. Lackey High School: ProStart program

ProStart program Maurice J. McDonough High School: * Dance program (all students)

Dance program (all students) All high schools: Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI) program

WTOP’s Dimitri Sotis contributed to this report.