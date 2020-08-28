CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US health agencies take heat after blunders | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
University of Virginia set to conduct in-person classes

The Associated Press

August 28, 2020, 6:17 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia says it’s moving ahead with plans to offer in-person instruction for the fall semester.

The school said in a statement Friday that it initially delayed the start of in-person undergraduate classes by two weeks to allow for more assessment of the spread of COVID-19. It also said it delayed the decision in order to take a look at how other schools have fared since opening.

UVA says it plans to welcome students to residence halls starting Sept. 3 and to begin in-person instruction for undergraduates on Sept. 8.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch says UVA has reported 67 total positive COVID cases since Aug. 17 among students, faculty and staff.

