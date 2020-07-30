CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Officials delay reopening Delaware library amid virus

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 8:18 AM

DOVER, Del. — Officials have pushed back plans to reopen the Dover Public Library due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delaware State News reports the library had been scheduled to reopen next week, but those plans are now stalled until September.

Dover City Manager Donna Mitchell told the newspaper that officials want to make sure the library is safe for the community when it reopens.

In the meantime, the library is expanding their hours for curbside pickups.

