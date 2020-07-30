Officials delay reopening Delaware library amid virus

DOVER, Del. — Officials have pushed back plans to reopen the Dover Public Library due to safety concerns amid the…

DOVER, Del. — Officials have pushed back plans to reopen the Dover Public Library due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delaware State News reports the library had been scheduled to reopen next week, but those plans are now stalled until September.

Dover City Manager Donna Mitchell told the newspaper that officials want to make sure the library is safe for the community when it reopens.

In the meantime, the library is expanding their hours for curbside pickups.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.